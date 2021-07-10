Whitman County Public Health on Friday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, pushing its total to 4,428.
Deaths and hospitalizations related to the virus remained unchanged at 50 and 129 respectively.
The health authority didn’t update Whitman County COVID-19 numbers Thursday.
No new cases were reported in Latah County, where the case total remains steady at 3,212.
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s website, 3,190 people in the county have recovered from the virus and 12 have died since the pandemic began.