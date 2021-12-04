Whitman County Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional hospitalization in the county on Thursday.
There have been 6,140 confirmed cases, 229 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported five new COVID-19 cases in Latah County also Thursday. The latest cases include one person younger than 18, three people between ages 18-29 and one person in their 30s.
There have been 4,413 confirmed cases, 325 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.