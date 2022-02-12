Whitman County Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
There have been 9,060 confirmed cases in Whitman County since the pandemic began. Recent data on deaths and hospitalizations in the county are unavailable because of a backlog at the state level.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County on Friday.
The latest cases include two people younger than age 18, six people between ages 18 and 29, two people in their 30s, two people in their 40s, two people in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.
There have been 5,974 confirmed cases, 535 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.