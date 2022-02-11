Whitman County Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.
There have been 9,036 confirmed cases in Whitman County since the pandemic began. Recent data on deaths and hospitalizations in the county are unavailable because of a backlog at the state level.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 18 cases in Latah County on Thursday.
The latest cases include five people younger than age 18, one person between ages 18 and 29, two people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, four people in their 50s, one person in their 70s and two people in their 80s.
There have been 5,958 confirmed cases, 534 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.