Whitman County Public Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.
There have been 9,224 confirmed cases in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported four new COVID-19 cases in Latah County also on Wednesday.
The latest cases include one person under age 18, one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 6,066 confirmed cases, 545 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.