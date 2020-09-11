Whitman County Public Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 913.
According to a press release, 15 of the new cases were discovered in patients under 20 years old. The other 28 patients include 14 women and 13 men between the ages of 20 and 39, and one man between 40 and 59. All are stable and self-isolating, the release said.
As of Thursday, Pullman ranked fifth on a New York Times list of metro areas with the highest number of positive cases relative to their populations.
In the past three weeks, there have been four COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate settings in Whitman County, including in Washington State University dorms and Greek housing.
The Whitman County Health Department said these outbreaks on Pullman’s College Hill, as well as an outbreak in a long-term care facility, have been reported to the Washington State Department of Health.
Whitman County is currently experiencing a delay in receiving lab results, which has artificially reduced recent local numbers. The Whitman County Health Department is working to resolve the issue.
Last week, 344 new cases were reported in the county.
During a Tuesday conference call, Travis Nichols with the REDi Healthcare Coalition in Spokane said slightly more than 4 percent of available hospital beds in eastern Washington are currently occupied by patients testing positive for COVID-19.
While that’s down from a peak of 7.8 percent, Nichols said, “there is some concern out there.”
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said based on Whitman County’s experience to date, COVID-19 hasn’t been a huge burden on the health care system.
However, “there’s an asterisk to that,” he said.
The virus is a highly contagious disease that, left unchecked, has the potential to infect vulnerable populations and cause serious health problems and death. Moreover, “there’s a lot we don’t know about COVID-19,” Henderson said, so there’s a danger that people who have mild symptoms today may still experience long-term health problems related to the disease.
“We just don’t know,” he said. “So if I were a healthy 20-year-old, knowing what I know, I don’t think I’d be as cavalier about it as others are being.”
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported five new cases in its five-county jurisdiction Thursday, which brings its total to 705, including 20 deaths.
Three of the new cases were reported in Latah County and include one male patient in his 30s and one in his 40s, and a female patient in her 50s. Thursday’s count brings Latah County’s total to 268. According to the health district’s website, 124 people have recovered from the disease so far.
People in their 20s comprise the largest proportion of cases in Latah County’s COVID-19 patients at about 14.5 percent.
There have been no deaths related to the disease in either Latah or Whitman counties.