Whitman County Public Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.
There have been 9,146 confirmed cases in Whitman County since the pandemic began. The local health agency is currently unable to provide updated hospitalization and death data because of a backlog at the state level.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County also on Wednesday.
The latest cases include six people younger than age 18, four people between ages 18 and 29, four people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, five people in their 50s, four people in their 60s and two people in their 70s.
There have been 6,028 confirmed cases, 543 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.