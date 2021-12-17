Whitman County Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.
There have been 6,197 confirmed cases, 231 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one new COVID-19 case in Latah County on Thursday. The latest case is a man in his 50s.
There have been 4,476 confirmed cases, 331 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths or hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were reported in either county.