Whitman County reported one new death related to COVID-19 Tuesday, the county’s third in the last month.
The county also added another six new positive COVID-19 cases, pushing its in-county case total to 4,359.
With 62 cases per 100,000 people reported between May 23 and June 5, the county is near the “low activity” threshold set out by the Washington Department of Health, or fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 county residents.
There were no new cases reported in Latah County, according to Public Health - Idaho North Central District’s website.
Cases in the county remain at 3,196 with 11 deaths because of the virus.