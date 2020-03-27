A third positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Whitman County, according to Whitman County Public Health.
In a news release Thursday, the county said the person is a female in her teens. At least 69 negative test results have been reported.
The first Whitman County case, a woman in her 20s, was reported Sunday. A woman in her 70s was confirmed to have tested positive Monday.
In Idaho, the first coronavirus-related deaths in the state were reported Thursday. The Department of Health and Welfare reported two men from Blaine County and one man from Canyon County died. All men were older than 60 years old. The Canyon County man had underlying health issues, but it is unclear if the Blaine County men did.
Nez Perce County and Idaho County both reported positive COVID-19 tests this week. On Thursday, Public Health-Idaho North Central District confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Nez Perce County. All three are patients older than 70. Epidemiologists have begun their investigations into these cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in north central Idaho to five. One of the Nez Perce patients is an employee at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory facility in Lewiston.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District stated that if other people are found to have been possibly exposed, public health officials will offer guidance to them and monitor them closely for symptoms.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 189 confirmed cases in Idaho with 2,857 tests processed according to the state’s coronavirus website at coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Latah County has yet to see a confirmed positive COVID-19 test. Asotin County has not reported a positive case either.
There have been 132 reported deaths in Washington from COVID-19. The Washington Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public.
Those with questions about how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, please call (800) 525-0127 and press #.
The Whitman County Health Department website contains information concerning COVID-19. Visit www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/ for more information.