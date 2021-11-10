Whitman County reported two new deaths and 13 additional cases related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There have been 5,971 confirmed cases, 222 hospitalizations and 81 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County. The latest cases include three people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 4,299 confirmed cases, 307 probable cases and 37 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.