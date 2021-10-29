Whitman County reported another hospitalization and two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county also added 20 new cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,880 confirmed cases, 77 deaths and 219 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore said his department is planning a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11, but a date has not yet been set.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases in Latah County. The latest cases include three people younger than 18, two people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s and one person in their 60s.
There have been 4,228 confirmed cases, 298 probable cases and 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Latah County since the pandemic started.
In Gritman Medical Center’s weekly update, the hospital noted about 80 percent of inpatient admissions who tested positive for COVID-19 since June 1 were unvaccinated.
Appointments have already filled for a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned by Gritman. The hospital announced late Wednesday afternoon all available slots had been taken, and a waiting list was being established.
The vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 is scheduled to take place Nov. 6 at Gritman’s Moscow Family Medicine location in downtown Moscow, although it may be postponed because of delays in regulatory approval or dose availability.
Families can register to be added to the waiting list for future clinics by clicking on the registration link at phreesia.me/COVID19-PediatricVaccinationClinic and gritman.org/vaccine.