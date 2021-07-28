In its first update since Thursday of last week, Whitman County Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as well as two new deaths related to the disease.
This latest count brings the county’s total to 4,457 cases since the pandemic began, and 52 people in the county have died. The health agency reported no new patients in the county have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 14 new cases Tuesday, including five in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 3,253.
New cases included one person younger than 18 years old, a man between the ages of 18 and 29, a woman in her 40s and two women in their 60s. No new deaths were reported.