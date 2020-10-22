Two men between the ages of 60 and 79 have died from COVID-19 in Whitman County, bringing the county’s total deaths because of the virus to nine.
The deaths were announced Wednesday by Whitman County Public Health. All nine of the county’s deaths because of COVID-19 have been in the past two weeks.
Whitman County also received 2 new positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday, bringing the county total to 1,691. New cases include one male between the ages of 0-19 and one female between the ages of 20-39.
One person is hospitalized because of the virus. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
The risk of COVID-19 spread in the county is still listed as high
.In Latah County, 14 more people tested positive for COVID-19. The latest patients include one person between ages 13-17, five people between ages 18-29, four people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s.
There have been 821 confirmed cases in the county this year and no deaths.
The risk of spread in Latah County is still listed as minimal.
Cougar football
Washington State University wants Cougar football fans to stay home and root responsibly to help contain COVID-19 during the shortened 2020 season.
The recommendation to fans was made in a news release released by the university Wednesday.
“We understand how much our fans look forward to returning to Pullman for home games, but due to the ongoing public health crisis, we are asking them to cheer from the safety of their homes with members of their own household,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in the release. “The best way to help keep our Cougs playing this season is for our fans to stay home.”
No spectators will be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season and tailgating is being prohibited on the Pullman campus. All games will be televised, according to the release. WSU’s first game is Nov. 7.
Campus parking lots will be closed to tailgating on game day weekends. No camping or portable structures such as canopies will be allowed on campus, including in parking lots. Recreational vehicles will be turned away from campus.
The Compton Union Building will be closed. Screening and other measures will be used to obstruct viewing from outside the stadium to discourage congregating. No public watch parties will be hosted on campus.
Additionally, the Pullman Police Department will have extra staff on duty during football weekends to address health proclamation violations such as off-campus parties.