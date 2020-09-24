The Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization invites people who reside in Whitman and adjacent counties to participate in a virtual public meeting to discuss the Palouse’s region-wide Active Transportation Plan.
The plan is designed to take community feedback about investments and improvements in the engineering of sidewalks, bike paths, trails and more.
People are invited to attend the meetings and provide suggestions to local city and county representatives about active transportation safety and functionality.
A meeting for residents of Whitman and Asotin counties will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 via Zoom at the following link: zoom.us/j/98253647376.
Virtual input can also be submitted at the following link: palousetrails.palousertpo.org/survey.htm.