Several towns and municipalities around Whitman County have proposed levies that will appear on the general election ballot in November. Here’s what to expect:

Public Hospital District No. 1-A

Pullman Regional Hospital proposed general obligation bonds of $27,500,000, maturing within 30 years, to fund improvements within the institution, according to the Whitman Official Local Voters’ Pamphlet. If approved, the measure would create new inpatient and outpatient medical facilities, continue capital improvements and expand existing space for emergency, surgical, imaging, laboratory and other therapeutic services.

