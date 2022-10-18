Several towns and municipalities around Whitman County have proposed levies that will appear on the general election ballot in November. Here’s what to expect:
Public Hospital District No. 1-A
Pullman Regional Hospital proposed general obligation bonds of $27,500,000, maturing within 30 years, to fund improvements within the institution, according to the Whitman Official Local Voters’ Pamphlet. If approved, the measure would create new inpatient and outpatient medical facilities, continue capital improvements and expand existing space for emergency, surgical, imaging, laboratory and other therapeutic services.
Homeowners are estimated to pay $76 per 100,000 in assessed value for this levy, and monthly taxes are to increase around $19 per $300,000 in assessed home value. Tax exemptions may be available for some property owners.
The town of Colton has proposed a special levy of $30,000 that would continue the current level of support for the town’s general operations, street improvements and water/sewer maintenance and improvements. Property owners would pay an additional $85 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Endicott has presented a special tax levy of $7,500 to fund fire and EMT services for the local fire district. Homeowners are to pay an estimated $20 per $100,000 in assessed value.
A special tax levy of $22,000 has been proposed by Endicott to finance maintenance of streets. This measure includes filling potholes and cracks within city limits, weed control, snowplowing and sanding in the winter, and salaries for the public works department. Property owners would pay an additional $53 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Endicott has proposed a special tax levy of $11,000 that would let the town maintain parks and the Third Street divider, including services like mowing, weed control and watering. Property owners are estimated to pay $27 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Endicott Cemetery District has proposed a levy of $20,000 to fund maintenance and operations within the district. Property owners would pay an estimated $22 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Palouse has presented an excess property tax levy of $50,000 to maintain roads within city limits. Homeowners would pay an additional $70 per $100,000 in assessed value.
An excess property tax levy of $47,000 has been proposed by Palouse to support functions of the swimming pool operation. Property owners would pay an additional $63 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Palouse has proposed an excess property tax levy of $55,000 to finance maintenance and operations of city infrastructure. Homeowners are estimated to pay $74 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Rosalia proposed a city street levy of $95,000 to fund improvements of street lights, seal coating, shoulder work, capital improvements and equipment necessary to maintain the city’s streets. Homeowners would pay an additional $364 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Rosalia Parks and Recreation District has proposed a special tax levy of $85,000 to fund lifeguard and groundskeepers salaries, maintain operations of the pool and park and replace outdated equipment. Homeowners are estimated to pay $48 per $100,000 in assessed value.
St. John proposed a special tax levy of $75,000 to continue the current level of support for the town’s maintenance of streets, stormwater drainage and improvements. Property owners would pay an additional $203 per $100,000 in assessed value.
St. John Parks and Recreation District has presented a special tax levy of $55,000 to finance a community pool available to adults and youths in the summer. Property owners would pay an additional $22 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Tekoa has proposed a special property tax levy of $50,000 to continue the current level of support to maintain streets and sidewalks within city limits. Homeowners would pay an estimated $170 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Tekoa Parks and Recreation District has proposed a levy of $130,000 to maintain operations of three parks and the pool, financing improvements, repairs, and playground and pool equipment. Homeowners would pay an additional $163 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Uniontown proposed a levy of $75,000 to finance maintenance of streets including services such as street oiling, snow removal and street repair within town limits. Property owners would pay an additional $150 per $100,000 in assessed value for two years starting in 2023.
Whitman County Fire District No. 8
Whitman County Fire District has proposed an excess property tax levy of $75,000 to fund maintenance and operations of the district. Homeowners would pay an additional $38 per $100,000 in assessed value for four years beginning in 2023.
Whitman County (Garfield) Cemetery District No. 2
Whitman County Garfield Cemetery District has proposed a levy of $90,000 to fund maintenance, repairs and increase operating costs including increased wages, water bills, gas, grass and sprinkler maintenance and new equipment for the cemetery. Homeowners would pay an additional $102 per $100,000 in assessed value.
More information is available by contacting the Whitman County Elections Office via phone at (509) 397-5284 or email at elections@co.whitman.wa.us.