School districts in Whitman County will have funding levies on the ballots for the special election Tuesday.
Ten school districts are asking for educational programs and operation levies, which pays for services not fully funded by the state such as teacher pay, support staff, athletics, transportation, extracurricular activities and special education.
Six districts are also seeking a replacement capital levy for instructional technology and facility improvements. The levy funds services such as technology equipment and security, as well as maintenance including roofing, heating, electrical and flooring.
Levy rates are estimated per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The Palouse School District and Garfield School District’s capital levy will fund buying and installing student and teacher technology equipment and infrastructure. The Endicott School District’s capital levy will be used to improve security, replace sidewalks and upgrade the kitchen, which is from the 1960s. The Rosalia School District capital funds will go to paying for technology, safety and security upgrades. The St. John School District’s capital fund will go to improving security, upgrading flooring and repairs in the kitchen, maintenance shop, and restroom and electrical work.
Districts running levies and amounts include:
Colfax School District — programs and operations levy: $960,000, rate of $2-$1.99.
Colton School District — programs and operations levy: $398,947, rate of $2.32.
Endicott School District — programs and operations levy: $236,390, rate of $1.65; capital levy: $177,685, rate of $1.24.
Garfield School District — programs and operations levy: $176,040, rate of $1.87-$1.76; capital levy: $100,000, rate of $1.06- $1.
LaCrosse School District — programs and operations levy: $300,000, rate of $1.15-$1.10.
Palouse School District — programs and operations levy: $441,000, rate of $2.50-$2.37; capital levy: $300,000, rate of $1.78-$1.61.
Rosalia School District — programs and operations levy: $434,500, rate of $2.50; capital levy: $75,000, rate of $0.45.
Tekoa School District — programs and operation levy: $236,818 levy, rate of $2.50; capital levy: $142,090, rate of $1.60.
Steptoe School District — programs and operations levy: $110,000, rate of $2.50.
St. John School District — programs and operations levy: $404,393, rate of $1.60; capital levy: $326,105, rate of $1.29.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.