COLFAX — The Whitman County commissioners need to close about a $1.5 million revenue gap before they can finalize the 2021 budget.
The commissioners held a public hearing Monday on the preliminary budget, which lists $15.98 million in general fund revenues and $17.61 million in projected expenses. That’s about $500,000 more than the approved 2020 budget.
The general fund budget covers public health, public safety and all general government expenses, including elections, district and superior court operations, and the commissioners’ office. It’s paid for through a combination of property tax, sales tax and other miscellaneous fines, fees and grants.
The commissioners are just in the initial stages of finalizing the 2021 budget. They’ll continue to meet with various county elected officials and department heads, looking for ways to trim the expense side of the budget.
No one from the public offered any comment during Monday’s hearing, which was continued to Oct. 19.
The overall 2021 budget, which includes such activities as road maintenance, planning and solid waste disposal, weighs in at $56.5 million. Barring any changes, that would be about a $7.5 million, or 12 percent, decrease over the current year.
Like all local governments in Washington, the county can increase its 2021 property tax levy by a maximum of 1 percent, plus any new construction and/or voter-approved levies.
Technically, in jurisdictions with 10,000 or more people, the increase has to be the lesser of 1 percent or the Implicit Price Deflator, which is a measure of inflation.
Commissioner Dean Kinzer noted that the Implicit Price Deflator is currently projected to be about 0.6 percent. However, the county could boost that to 1 percent if it approves a “resolution of substantial need” that explains why the additional revenue is needed.
(The Pullman City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on its 2021 property tax levy. The city staff is recommending that it adopt a similar resolution of substantial need.)
In other action, Public Works Director Mark Storey noted that the Whitman County Planning Commission will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday. This will be its first meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The main issue on the agenda is to set a date for a public hearing on a proposed marijuana zoning ordinance, which would regulate the location and operation of various marijuana production, processing and retail activities in the unincorporated parts of the county.
Instructions for connecting to Wednesday’s planning commission meeting can be found online at www.whitmancounty.org/272/Planning-Division.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.