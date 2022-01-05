Whitman County Public Health reported 61 new cases and 17 additional hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the county Tuesday since the agency’s last update Thursday.
No new deaths were reported. There have been 6,353 confirmed cases, 274 hospitalizations and 83 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic started.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Latah County on Tuesday after seeing 27 additional cases the day before. The latest cases include two people between ages 18-29, three people in their 30s, two people in their 60s, one person in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 4,566 confirmed cases, 336 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.