A $9.2 million renovation project at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax will result in most county offices being relocated over the next few weeks.
Some offices will move across the street into the Warwick Building. Others will move into the Public Service Building adjacent to the courthouse, while District Court operations are expected to move into the old Pullman City Hall.
The county commissioners approved lease agreements Monday for the Warwick Building and with the city of Pullman. The Warwick lease costs $3,800 per month; the Pullman City Hall lease — which still needs to be approved by the Pullman City Council — costs $3,650 per month.
Both agreements have a one-year term and can be extended month-by-month for another year, if necessary.
Commissioner Art Swannack said federal American Rescue Act funds will cover about $4.2 million of the total project cost. The remainder will come from contingency funds the commissioners have set aside over the past several years.
The project includes replacing the courthouse HVAC system, replacing and upgrading the courthouse elevator so it’s ADA compliant, removing asbestos from the ceilings, replacing lights and windows, replacing aged electrical cabling, and adding metal paneling to the outside of the county jail.
County officials initially planned to do the project in phases, which would allow some offices to remain in place while construction activity was taking place. However, that was later determined to be untenable.
“It would be so loud, there’s no way anyone could stay and still work,” Swannack said.
Some offices will begin moving furniture and equipment as early as this week. The entire relocation should be completed by Oct. 8.
Swannack said all of the work on the courthouse, located at 404 N. Main St. in Colfax, is scheduled to be completed by May 2022. However, the lease agreements make allowances for potential delays.
The planned relocations include:
The county treasurer, human resources and county assessor’s offices will move into the Warwick Building, along with a portion of the county auditor’s office.
Vehicle licensing and recording services will move to the Public Service Buiding.
The emergency management and county fair offices will move into the basement of the county jail.
The county prosecutor’s office will move into the former emergency management offices in the Public Service Building. Some staff may also relocate to the old Pullman City Hall.
District Court operations will shift to the Pullman City Hall.
Superior Court and the court administration offices will move to the Public Service Building. Superior Court will be held in the building auditorium.
The commissioners will move to the Public Service Building. When they hold meetings, they’ll use the building auditorium.
During a work session prior to Monday’s commissioner meeting, county staff talked about the possibility of putting signs up outside the courthouse, the Public Service Building and the Warwick Building, so people have a better idea where to go.
