Whitman County on Thursday set a daily record for confirmed COVID-19 cases with 92.
Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore wrote in an email to the Daily News that the record will not last long.
“Tomorrow we will be reporting another record for daily cases,” he wrote.
Whitman County also reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization and no new deaths. There have been a total of 6,760 cases, 303 hospitalizations and 83 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. Whitman County does not provide details on the demographics of those infected with COVID-19.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 44 new cases and no new deaths Thursday in Latah County.
The new cases include nine people younger than the age of 18, 12 people between ages 18-29, 11 people in their 30s, eight people in their 40s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.
There have been 4,771 confirmed cases, 374 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.