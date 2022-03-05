Coaches for the Whitman County Special Olympics say the program offers its athletes more than just exercise. It gives them self-confidence and new friendships.
For a year and a half, however, in-person competitive events were sidelined following the start of the pandemic. That meant the community they formed with each other and the volunteers who assist them went away.
“It’s been a struggle to gain that community aspect back,” said head coach Emma Haug.
In place of in-person events, Special Olympics Washington set up a program where athletes could learn exercises online and record their progress, said Whitman County Special Olympics coach and program coordinator Debbie Niehenke.
This alternative was frustrating for athletes who missed competing with others, and difficult for those who did not have easy access to the internet, Niehenke said.
Last fall, the Special Olympics started to shift back toward normalcy as the athletes were allowed to participate in a regional bowling tournament held at Zeppoz in Pullman.
That’s when the cheering came back and so did the friendships, Haug said. Later in the year, they were able to start playing basketball together, and this spring, they will participate in a track and field event May 7 at Eastern Washington University.
The number of participants changes depending on the sport, but about 12 athletes competed in basketball and an expected 25 to 35 athletes will compete in track and field.
“I’m very encouraged,” Niehenke said. “I’m very excited. Even if it’s a small group, it doesn’t matter because we’re together.”
Haug said these events give athletes something to look forward to on the weekend, an opportunity to do something out of the ordinary and a way to feel proud of themselves.
They are inviting the public to an award ceremony and fundraising event for the athlete at 1 p.m. today at the Colfax First Baptist Church in Colfax.
Awards will be handed out to basketball participants and any athlete who raised $25 can pop a water balloon on either Haug or Neihenke.
Neihenke encourages people who are interested in getting involved to become volunteers. They can email her at whitcospecialo@gmail.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Whitman County Special Olympics award ceremony and fundraiser.
When: 1 p.m. today.
Where: Colfax First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax