The Whitman County District Court announced this week it will receive funding to expand its therapeutic court services.

The court’s first therapeutic court was started in the beginning of 2022 and designed to help low-level, nonviolent offenders who have a substance abuse disorder or mental health disorders. The program provides a therapeutic approach in place of the probation model, lasting one to two years.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand and enhance our therapeutic services,” Judge John Hart stated in a news release distributed Monday. “Our court has experienced a dramatic increase of individuals that appear as a consequence of mental health issues. And, statewide, our courts have long since recognized the fact that the traditional probation model fails to rehabilitate many individuals suffering from substance abuse disorders and other mental health issues.”

