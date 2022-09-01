The Whitman County District Court announced this week it will receive funding to expand its therapeutic court services.
The court’s first therapeutic court was started in the beginning of 2022 and designed to help low-level, nonviolent offenders who have a substance abuse disorder or mental health disorders. The program provides a therapeutic approach in place of the probation model, lasting one to two years.
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand and enhance our therapeutic services,” Judge John Hart stated in a news release distributed Monday. “Our court has experienced a dramatic increase of individuals that appear as a consequence of mental health issues. And, statewide, our courts have long since recognized the fact that the traditional probation model fails to rehabilitate many individuals suffering from substance abuse disorders and other mental health issues.”
The court will be awarded a total of $528,000 through grants to improve this program. Added to an original grant of $181,900, there will be $115,000 that will support the position of Community Justice Counselor/Director and $232,000 will go toward supporting therapeutic court services.
Funding for the program will allow the court to hire a new full-time counselor and give people an opportunity for therapeutic services who don’t qualify for pre-adjudication community court programs.
Hart said adding a full-time director of therapeutic services will “bolster” efforts as well as address the needs of participants. And using a post-conviction therapeutic program will address people in the greatest need who don’t qualify for community court under the current criteria.
During the program’s duration, participants must attend court no less than twice a month and take part in counseling services and other individualized programs like vocational training and education, according to the news release. Participants must take full accountability for their actions and are required to pay in full any restitutions owed. Participants will be eligible for dismissal of underlying charges if they successfully complete the program.
“When appropriate, a therapeutic approach allows our court the opportunity to address these issues through continued engagement with the court, counseling and individual needs,” Hart stated in the news release. “This is a data driven approach that requires an enhanced level of accountability and leads to a safer community, lower rates of recidivism and helps a person in need.”