Whitman County will conduct a workshop regarding updates to its comprehensive plan 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
The county’s consultant will conduct this workshop and the Board of County Commissioners and the County’s Planning Commission will be present.
The plan serves as a guiding document for the county’s planning decisions. It has not been fully updated since 1978.
The zoom link can be found at the Whitman County Planning Division website. People with questions can also call County Planner Alan Thomson at (509) 397-5211.