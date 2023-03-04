The Whitman County Commission announced Friday the Spokane County Veterans Service Office will assist the Whitman County Veterans Service Office while its operations are paused.
The office decided to temporarily stop its functions Feb. 21. Commissioner Art Swannack said the reason for the pause was because the office lacked personnel, currently employing only one veterans service officer. He added once the office hires and trains more veterans service officers, operations will resume.
The Whitman County Veterans Service Office was launched last summer to ensure veterans receive all the benefits they are entitled to from serving the country. The office takes requests for the Veterans Relief Fund, which provides financial aid to veterans most in need.