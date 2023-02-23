The Whitman County Commissioners announced Tuesday operations at the Whitman County Veterans Service Office have been paused.
Commissioner Art Swannack said operations are on pause because of personnel shortages — currently the office only has one veterans service officer. He said once the office increases its personnel, operations will resume.
The Whitman County Veterans Service Office was started last summer to help veterans access the benefits they are entitled for their service. A part of the resources, the office takes requests for the Veterans Relief Fund to provide financial aid to veterans most in need.