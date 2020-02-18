Whitman Hospital and Medical Center announced last week it had been named a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The annual award honors rural hospital performance determined by results from the iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index, which is based on publicly available data.
Top 100 facilities have one of the 100 highest scores among national critical access hospitals. These hospitals serve residents that would otherwise be a long distance from emergency care.