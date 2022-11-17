COLFAX — The Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics Laboratory has received accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists.
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is an organization of 18,000 board-certified pathologists, serving patients and the public by encouraging outstanding practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide, according to a new release from the hospital. The CAP’s Laboratory Improvements Program was established 65 years ago and currently serves more than 100 countries and provides proficiency testing to 22,000 laboratories worldwide.
This accreditation was given based on results from on-site inspections required by the CAP’s Accreditation Programs, according to the release. This inspection takes place every two years, where CAP inspectors examine records, quality control of procedures, staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety programs and management at the laboratory.