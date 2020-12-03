Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics Board Chairwoman Cherry Alice Van Tine received the Washington State Hospital Association’s Ben Lindekugel Governance Excellence Award on Tuesday.
According to a WSHA news release, the award is given each year to a hospital board member or commissioner “who has displayed exemplary leadership and community service.”
The news release indicated Van Tine joined Whitman’s Board of Directors in the early 2000s. The Colfax hospital was facing potential closure at the time, and her leadership helped secure its future. Van Tine cofounded the Community Hospital Foundation, and her leadership was instrumental when the hospital transitioned from a private community hospital to a public hospital district with publicly elected trustees. She has served five terms as the board’s presiding member.
Van Tine is also active with the state hospital association, serving as a member of the association’s Hospital Governing Boards Committee. She advocates for health care at the state and federal levels of government.