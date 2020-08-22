Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in its five-county region Friday with four of those cases in Latah County.
Latah County’s four cases bring the county’s total to 177 — which includes 168 confirmed cases and nine probable cases. Eight of the new positive tests were in Nez Perce County, which brings its total to 225, one was in Idaho County bringing its total to 38.
Latah County’s new cases included a female patient younger than 10 years old, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 70s.
Of the county’s 177 cases to date, 71 of the patients — or about 40 percent — are in their 20s. According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, 69 patients in the county have recovered and 108 cases are still considered “open.” There have been 43 cases reported in Latah County since Monday, with Thursday’s jump of 16 cases in 24 hours marking the largest single-day rise in the county since the pandemic began.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Whitman County, which brings its total to 142. This time last week, the county’s total was 128.
All four patients — two women and two men — are between the ages of 20 and 39. All are stable and self-isolating.
There have been no COVID-19-related deaths in either Latah or Whitman counties.
Friday’s numbers come three days after the University of Idaho’s in-house COVID-19 lab cleared regulatory hurdles and began testing samples.
University officials are working to test every student before allowing them to attend face-to-face classes or live in residence halls.
With the new lab up and running, UI officials say a turnaround time that previously took days will be shortened to 48 hours at most, and that UI testing results will appear in the health district data.
The university said it will share updated data on its own website, including the number of students, faculty and staff who tested positive, on Monday with weekly updates from then on.