New COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Whitman and Latah counties.
Whitman County Public Health is reporting a woman between ages 20-39 tested positive for the coronavirus. She is stable and isolating at home.
There have been 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county this year. Twenty-three of those have recovered and the other 12 are isolating at home.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Thursday reported one new COVID-19 case in Latah County. There have been 10 total cases in the county this year and one probable case. No further information was available.
There have been no deaths in either county.