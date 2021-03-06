Whitman County Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing its total to 3,450.
New cases included five people younger than 20 and six women and four men between the ages of 20 and 39.
Deaths related to the disease remained unchanged at 45.
Washington is still in Phase 1B tier 1 of its vaccine allocation plan. The phase allows for vaccines to be administered to health care workers, residents 65 or older and residents 50 or older in a multigenerational household.
Residents can assess their eligibility for the vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org. If eligible, print or take a screenshot of one’s eligibility certificate.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 17 new cases Friday, including 13 in Latah County, which brings its in-county total to 2,793.
New cases included six men and two women between the age of 18 and 29, one man in his 30s, two men in their 40s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.
According to the health district’s website, 2,552 people have recovered from the virus and seven people have died from the virus in Latah County since the pandemic began.