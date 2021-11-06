Whitman County reported an additional five cases of COVID-19 and one new hospitalization Friday.
There have been 5,940 confirmed cases, 79 deaths and 222 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded on the Palouse.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County. The latest cases include one person younger than age 18, three people between ages 18-29 and one person in their 40s.
There have been 4,278 confirmed cases, 305 probable cases and 37 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.