Students at Moscow’s Lena Whitmore Elementary School won big at the Idaho Exhibition of Ideas this week at the Clearwater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, scoring third place overall and a Student Choice Award for their group projects.

More than 60 students and 15 coaches from five northern Idaho schools, libraries and after-school programs showed off their submissions of 3-D printing skills and designs at the event Tuesday.

Two teams, each with five students, from Lena Whitmore placed in the competition, making it the first time they’ve placed twice.

