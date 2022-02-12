A great friend from graduate school reconnected recently and he wanted to know why his dogs decide where to poop.
Now, mind you, this man holds a master’s degree, a PhD., and went on to become a patent attorney for a biomedical research firm in the San Diego area. The aforementioned sheep skins are in animal science, so this is no intellectual slouch.
Some sources say dogs align themselves along a north to south axis before placing the landmines. From my backyard, where most of my dogs have transacted business, I can see the Big Dipper and can easily spot Polaris, aka the North Star.
The North Star is one true constant in our lives, unless you believe those twinkly things in the sky are part of a government plot. Relative to our position on Earth, Polaris moves less than one degree every 73 years, according to the University of Maine. If Earth keeps wobbling the way it is, Vega will be our next “North Star,” in some 13,000 years. Then you can block bridges with trucks, storm capitol buildings, and refuse to look up because some scientist tells you to.
Sometimes my dogs have lined up north to south and vice versa and sometimes they haven’t. There does not seem to be any reason as to where they go. It does seem to matter if there is a strong wind blowing or if there is a dog barking or the recycling center is crushing glass. Dogs are often sensitive to such sounds when pooping and will face the potential threat before assuming the tricycle riding posture.
The whole magnetic field alignment idea came from Czech researchers who published their findings in the journal Frontiers of Zoology. Over two years, they studied 2,000 defecations from 70 dogs. Like good scientists, they were there to observe and record their findings.
They seemed to do the right things even randomizing the drop zones in wide open fields away from as many distractions as possible. They also claim the Earth’s magnetic field had to be “calm.” Don’t we all want calm?
They didn’t consider the southern hemisphere and the effect this theory might have on dogs there, or even dogs taken from the northern hemisphere to the southern. Do they have to find the Southern Cross down there? What about blind dogs? Or dogs in which their sense of smell is eliminated by certain drugs or illness?
Or how about sled dogs? They crap while in harness on the run using their hind feet like skids to get a reasonable posture. (Note to self: Don’t accept any dog sled rides).
Dogs sniff a lot before doing their business. That has to do with territoriality and marking their own; a behavior that is quite complex, especially if one studies wild canids. Our dogs leave a bouquet of scents that acts a lot like a code to other dogs. Skatole or 3-methylindole is the organic compound that occurs naturally in the feces of mammals and birds. It is what gives feces its most recognizable odor. (You can buy it online if you want a three-day suspension from junior high school. Just saying).
The scratching after the deed? Yep, that’s a marking behavior too that originated from glands in their feet.
Dogs that are in transit a lot learn to poop and pee wherever. One of the issues some people have had with adopting greyhounds from the racing industry is that dog will always make a deposit on a hard surface like concrete, like in a commercial dog run. Hence, they often go in the house a lot.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.