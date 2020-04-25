Why validation, verification of COVID tests matter

This week, a talk radio host ridiculed the need to validate and verify tests for the COVID-19 virus or the antibodies it produces when it infects a person.
Spoken were words to the effect of, “… doctors are saying these tests need to be done a certain way and that is nonsense.” The context: the allegation that there are plenty of tests for each person and we need to get on with it to open the economy faster.
In this case, he was wrong, and perhaps literally dead wrong if he encourages listeners or states to rely on unvalidated and unverified medical testing, or worse yet, avoid testing altogether.
In our two communities, there are plenty of people with advanced medical and engineering degrees, for example. Talk of test validation and verification is common and well understood. The problem is, there are many people who don’t know what those words mean, and not necessarily through fault of their own.
Currently, there is a rush to test for both the presence of the virus and antibodies to the virus after infection in people. There isn’t a sufficient quantity of these appropriately validated and verified tests available currently, and testing was not deployed early enough in this pandemic.
In this vacuum, some see an opportunity to build a validated and verified test and get it on the market in service to the global community. When done properly, this can take time, but not nearly as long as a typical vaccine takes to be developed.
Others see an opportunity to build a test — any test — so long as it seems to work and there is a panic market to buy it. For them, they will only perhaps worry about validation as sales rise, but maybe not even then.
Herein lies the learning moment. Validation means, in lay terms, are you building the right test and is it being built the right way?
Note, too, validation and verification are two different things. Validation is an assurance that a product, service, or system meets the needs of the customer and stakeholders. This involves acceptance and suitability among the customers.
Verification is an evaluation that determines whether or not a product, service, or system meets regulations, requirements, specifications and/or imposed conditions. Imposed conditions can be a blend of regulation and high standards set by professions or organizations to ensure the highest quality or performance.
Validation and verification are not one-offs, either. They are a necessary, ongoing process that ensures the test is working properly and the data generated is unquestionable every time. In terms of medical testing, bad data derived from bad tests can be worse than no data.
Test validation and verification also depend on a host of other important criteria. Yes, how a test is done and to what standards is vitally important.
Hang on — the reading road gets a little bumpier here, but I’ll guide you through the terminology.
Sensitivity is sometimes also called the true positive rate. That means a sensitive test accurately detects the true number of individuals with a disease and it should do so repeatedly. Specificity is sometimes called the true negative rate.
In this example, it means that it measures the correct number of actual negative individuals or those who don’t have the disease. For sensitivity and specificity, a test needs to have the lowest numbers of false positive and false negatives.
Other vital criteria include accuracy and precision, repeatability, reproducibility, limits of detection, limits of quantification, curve-fitting, range and systems suitability.
Dismissing any of these criteria for speed and sales is foolhardy.
