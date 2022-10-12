The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is celebrating enrollment week, and encouraging anyone who meets its guidelines to apply.

In the North Central District, WIC serves about 1,300 participants in five counties, and District 2 averaged roughly 19 pregnant applicants per month in 2022, said Angela Bunce, WIC coordinator.

The average WIC benefit in District 2 is $58.22 per participant per month, and WIC participants in the district buy about $77,000 worth of groceries per month from local grocery stores.

Tags

Recommended for you