Widening the world through opera

With events forced online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Moscow High School sophomore earned the distinction as the only Idaho student to participate in a virtual choir hosted by the New York Metropolitan Opera.
Jennings Shook, 15, joined teenage singers from across the country to sing a piece called “Prisoners’ Chorus,” from the Beethoven opera “Fidelio,” in a video that was released last week as part of the Met’s HD Live in Schools program.
MHS Choir Director Stephanie Sant said the school has been participating in the program for five years, but the opportunity to participate in the virtual choir is a new development conceived in response to the pandemic.
In a typical year, Sant said HD Live in Schools gives the district tickets to high definition, live operatic performances streamed at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre which usually sell for about $15 each. Sant said instructors are usually flown to New York for a week to attend workshops regarding opera education and are given teaching materials to help them develop lessons on the subject.
Sant said the program has been a major boon for her students.
“It widens their world. Opera is something that Idaho is not super familiar with,” she said. “It just exposes them to this art form that includes singing, dancing, costume design, set design, orchestral accompaniment, and music from all these different time periods that they may not ever come into contact with otherwise.”
This year, Sant said instructors were offered Zoom sessions in lieu of in-person workshops and students were given the opportunity to lend their voices to a virtual performance. As Moscow is the only Idaho school that participates in the program and schools may only select one student to attend, Shook was the only student in the state to join the choir.
Shook, who usually sings tenor, said opera is relatively unfamiliar to him and required a bit of a learning curve.
“It was really unique to me, because I’ve never really done music from that time period,” he said, noting the harmonies are somewhat different from the classical music he’s more familiar with. “When I got it, it was just kind of a learning experience for me, to be honest, trying to figure out how it worked.”
“This piece comes from the Romantic Era and some of the harmonies are a little bit thicker than other classical types of choral literature that we have,” added Sant.
To participate in the program, Shook recorded himself singing the part using Sant’s laptop in September. He recorded with the help of something called a “click track” which provides a tone at the correct pitch and timing for the singer to follow along with, which helps keep everyone in sync.
Sant said the Met then compiled these videos into a single, synchronous choir and — a job she said took about 40 hours.
While the experience was novel, Sant and Shook agreed an essential social element that is usually present in large-scale collaborative musical projects was missing from this experience.
“That’s the interesting thing about COVID is when you can’t sing with other people close by, that full choral experience of community and listening to one another and of creating this art together (is missing),” she said. “As fun as virtual choirs are, they’re really boring to make.”
