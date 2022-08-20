ST. JOHN, Wash. — The Wagner Road Fire has burned approximately 4,000 acres of grass, stubble and standing wheat in northern Whitman County since it started Thursday, according to fire officials.
The fire is located 13 miles west of St. John. The fire is listed as 80% contained and no evacuations orders have been issued, according to a news release distributed Friday by the Northeast Interagency Incident Management Team.
Friday’s efforts were geared toward constructing control lines and reinforcing existing control lines, according to the news release.