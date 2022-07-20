Wildfire near casino contained

This panoramic photo taken with a drone Tuesday shows the aftermath of a grass fire that burned through the hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston on Monday. The fire burned an estimated 2,000 acres but was 100% contained by Tuesday morning, Nez Perce County Emergency Management announced on its Facebook page. Crews from the Idaho Department of Lands and Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management continued to patrol the area and conduct mop-up operations.
