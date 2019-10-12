Latah Wildlife Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Farm Bureau Building located at 220 Farm Road, Moscow.
Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Brad Melton of Lewiston will answer audience questions regarding IDFG programs, issues and its future, Tiege Ulschmid, IDFG Officer, will present information about the DNA testing of steelhead to record and track fish in Region 2.
The Latah Wildlife Association works on and promotes activities and projects that protect, improve and provide habitat for wildlife, including projects that benefit both game and nongame species on the Palouse.
The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, visit the group’s Facebook page.