The Latah Wildlife Association’s annual Game Feed Potluck and Auction will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Moscow High School choir.
Don Jenkins from Idaho Department of Fish and Game will discuss wildlife habitat.
Silent and live auctions, as well as a raffle, will take place. Individual and family memberships signups will be taken at the door.
The family friendly event is open to the public.