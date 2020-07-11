William and Billie Waide — 50th anniversary announcement

William and Billie Waide of Juliaetta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18.
The two were married in 1970 at the Holy Family Fatholic Church in Clarkston.
Billie received a teaching degree from LCSC in 1970 and went on to teach middle school at Pierce Elementary School for seven years before staying home to raise children. She went back to work as an elementary school special education teacher.
William served in the Army and was stationed in Germany from 1966-1968 before his 39-year career working for PotlatchDeltic Corporation.
The couple enjoy spending time with friends and family, spending time outdoors and cheering on their grandchildren in sporting events.