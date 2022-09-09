The Williams Creek Fire, located 5 miles west of Orogrande, grew more than 3,000 acres Thursday and is currently burning 8,837 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Williams Creek and Twin Lakes fire information center.
Orogrande residents were swiftly evacuated Wednesday night for their safety. Because of gusting winds, firefighters had to retreat twice as the encroaching flames made a 5- to 6-mile push from the west side of Orogrande. The fire established itself in the Five Mile drainage and the smoke column carried heat and embers to the east of Orogrande into the Silver Creek and Quartz Creek drainages and into the old McGuire fire footprint.
On Thursday, firefighters continued to engage the fire in Orogrande and the Crooked River corridor, extinguishing hot spots and conducting damage assessments. Fallen trees, burned snags and downed power lines presented safety hazards.
The Twin Lakes Fire, about 23 miles southwest of Elk City, is at 907 acres and is also 0% contained, the fire resource center reported Thursday.
Firefighters have completed structure protection measures at Square Mountain Lookout and are monitoring fire behavior and fuels conditions. Overnight temperatures were expected to dip below freezing. This is expected to moderate the fire behavior but flames could still crown in areas where there are dry conditions and heavy concentrations of bug-killed spruce trees.
Moscow firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and a field fire Thursday afternoon in the area of Mountain View Road and Darby Road.
According to a news release from Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson, a hay truck became fully engulfed in flames and the fire burned 5 acres of a nearby field. The flames moved toward a residence in the area.
Because of the type of fire and the weather conditions, Idaho Department of Lands was also requested in addition to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was quickly knocked down with no threat to any other residences. Crews stayed on scene to extinguish the hay bales. There were no injuries.
A fire on Cloverland Grade south of Asotin was sparked Thursday afternoon and had burned about 100 to 150 acres, according to Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin.
There was no containment of the fire as of about 5 p.m., Hardin said.
Fighting the fire were crews from the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Asotin County Fire, Blue Mountain Fire, Asotin City Fire and area landowners.
The Prospect Fire 8 miles north of Harvard is at 286 acres and 5% contained, according to Idaho Department of Lands fire information.
Firefighters put hoses and water delivery systems around the fire perimeter and began mopping up the fire’s interior, extinguishing any hot spots that could reignite.
Firefighters use their bare hands to check residual hot spots and drown with water, stir and repeat until the embers are cold, the lands department said.
The Payette National Forest at McCall reported that a 15-acre fire located at the top of Brundage Mountain was spotted at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Brundage Ski Resort told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday that the fire ignited near the summit ridge and moved north toward the Hidden Valley trail away from the Bluebird lift terminal and other infrastructure.
The fire, along with several others in the area, was believed to have been started by lightning. The Forest Service reported that smokejumpers, multiple engines and hotshot crews are on-site and helicopter scoopers lifted water out of Payette Lake to douse the flames. There are no closures associated with the fire at this time. The fire is visible from McCall and New Meadows.
The Double Creek Fire in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, also believed to be caused by lightning, is now at 100,977 acres and 0% contained. There are 553 personnel assigned to the blaze working on a full suppression strategy. On Thursday, firefighters including the Oregon State fire marshal worked to secure the community of Imnaha and property north of the fire and protect structures south of the fire and along the Snake River.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for parts of Clearwater and Idaho counties off the Nez Perce Reservation.
The air quality index was listed as “moderate” with 2.5 parts per million. Open burning is currently prohibited by air quality rules.
The Idaho Department of Lands said Thursday that so far this year the agency has investigated 226 wildfires on lands under its jurisdiction. Of those, 102 are believed to be human-caused.
So far, two arrests have been made — with another pending — alleging arson fires, the agency said.