Winchester man arrested for allegedly killing ex-son-in-law in Lewiston parking lot

LEWISTON — A Winchester man is in the Nez Perce County jail awaiting first-degree murder charges after he allegedly gunned down his ex-son-in-law in the parking lot of Rosauers supermarket at Lewiston on Friday evening, according to Lewiston Police Lt. Rick Fuentes.
James Robert Brashear, 67, allegedly shot John Allen Mast, 40, of Williston, N.D., shortly before 6 p.m. over what appears to be a child custody dispute, Fuentes said. Mast was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center where he was declared dead.
Fuentes said police believe there was supposed to be a child custody exchange, but it did not happen.
“Basically the ex-father-in-law showed up and killed the ex-son-in-law,” Fuentes said.
Brashear was contacted at the scene by police and detained. Fuentes said police don’t believe Brashear attempted to flee.
“I think he was waiting for the officers to show up,” he said.
There were several witnesses and the incident was captured on video.
“The suspect gave a full confession,” Fuentes said.