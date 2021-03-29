A Sunday evening windstorm did only minimal damage in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho by 9 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service at Spokane, the peak wind gust recorded at Lewiston was 47 miles per hour and the Palouse saw gusts between 40 and 55 miles per hour.
Law enforcement dispatch centers across the region reported a spattering of calls about downed trees, including four in Latah County and one along U.S. Highway 12 near Myrtle in Nez Perce County. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported a downed powerline at mile marker 68 along U.S. Highway 12 near Kamiah and debris in the highway near Kamiah and Kooskia. The Kamiah Fire Department responded to a small blaze along the highway. A tree blew over in Lewiston at the corner of 10th Street and Gateway Driver near Modi Park.
Avista Utilities reported weather-related outages affecting a small number of customers near Deary, Orofino, Kamiah and east of Clarkston near Chief Timothy Park and Alpowa Canyon.
The strong gusts caused dust storms in the Columbia Basin, and I-90 was closed between Ritzville and Moses Lake in Washington for about six hours.