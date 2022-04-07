Window washing reflections

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Matt Clark, of Invisible Panes Window Washing, is reflected in a grouping of windows Wednesday while working with his daughter, Allison, 16, not pictured, along Main Street in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Matt Clark, of Invisible Panes Window Washing, is reflected in a grouping of windows Wednesday while working with his daughter, Allison, 16, not pictured, along Main Street in Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you