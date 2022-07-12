Wine Bar on Wheels

Vine Wine Bar in Moscow is moving to a new home, 618 South Main. In this image, a team of volunteers and friends wheel the business’ 2,000-pound, 20-plus foot bar down Main Street after the close of Farmer’s Market on June 25. The move is complete but the renovation and restoration of the new building continues.
