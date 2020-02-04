Friends of the Potlatch Library will host its fifth annual Wine, Chocolate and Poetry event starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch.

Poetry readings will be given by Susan and D’Wayne Hodgin.

Susan is a southeastern Louisiana native with a 35-year career in language arts education. She serves as Moscow’s second poet laureate, and is a co-founder of the April Poetry Relay. Her most recent poems were published in “50/50: Poems & Translations by Women over 50” by Quills Edge Press.

D’Wayne is a retired lecturer at the University of Idaho. He currently works as a writing specialist for the College of Business and Economics at UI and has been writing poetry off and on since 1959.

The program is free. Light refreshments will be provided.

