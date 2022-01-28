Wingers in Moscow closed earlier this month after nearly 24 years of operation, but the retiring owner hopes someone will revive it in the same location.
Wes Hassard said there were a number of factors that led to his decision to retire and close Wingers near Eastside Marketplace. Most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for him to hire employees, he said.
He first brought the franchise restaurant to Moscow in August 1998. It was located near Eastside Marketplace and later moved to the lot in front of the Palouse Mall in 2005. Years later, it moved back to the Eastside Marketplace location, where it operated until Jan.12.
Hassard said when Wingers closed this month, staff went to work deep-cleaning the restaurant to make it ready for a new owner.
“What we want to do is attract someone to operate it as a restaurant,” he said, adding that he hopes the restaurant will be Wingers again.
Hassard said he enjoyed the relationships he had with the staff and the community over the years. He said there has been an outpouring of support from people since Wingers announced it was closing.
“I’ve gotten some texts saying, ‘We’re so sorry to see you leave,’ ” he said.
Hassard and his wife, Sherry, plan on spending their retirement traveling and spending time with family.
Hassard said he made a lot of friends through Wingers. He appreciates the patrons and said he enjoyed serving the market.
“It’s a stressful business,” he said, “but it’s also a lot of fun.”
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.